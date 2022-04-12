Rockford Public Schools names new Athletic Director

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford School Board agreed to appoint a new Director of Athletics for the district at Tuesday night's school board meeting.
Dawn Williamson, a current athletic administrator, coach and former division one athlete will now lead RPS athletics and activities programming, according to a release from the district.
Williamson comes from Beloit College where she most recently was the director of recreation and activity.
For the last six years she has worked as an assistant athletic director.
Williamson, a resident of Rockford, moved in 2007 to be closer to family and for the job at Beloit College.
According to an article on RPS' website, "Williamson coached volleyball there for more than a decade where she was named Midwest Conference Coach of the Year, led the Buccaneers to conference tournament titles and qualified for the NCAA tournament.
Her team’s best winning percentage – .800 – came the season her team earned a 24-6 record.
She has additional college-level coaching experience at the University of Rochester, plus varsity and middle school coaching experience in Texas.
She also has experience as a physical education teacher and curriculum coordinator."