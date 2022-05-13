Rockford Public Schools host 2 upcoming events for high schoolers

ROCKFORD -- Rockford Public Schools are holding two upcoming events for students at the high school level.
The first event will take place on Monday, May 16 at 3:30 p.m. as Guilford High School seniors will sign letters of intent to continue their education at Rockford University.
Students Joey Domino, Kali Hess-Szostek, Nicole Facer, Nicholas Rich and Owen Luenemann plan to study education and pursue a teaching career in Rockford Public Schools.
They are participants in the Rockford University Education Pathway program that includes both discounted tuition at Rockford University and a master's degree in urban education from Rockford University.
The event will occur at Guilford High School in the field house foyer.
The second event will take place on Wednesday, May 18 at 3:34 p.m. as students explore opportunities into branches of the military.
Students Dalton Fuller, Orion Risky, Katherine Sanchez-Diaz, Nasiryah Gregg have already committed to joining the Army or Army reserves.
Students Ethan Hawkins and Aaron Herrera have committed to joining the Illinois National Guard.
Jefferson High School biology teacher David Bardwell, an Army veteran, started the annual signing night for military students about five years ago to replicate athletic signing nights.
“I wondered why we were making a big deal for the kids going to play sports, but not for the kids who were volunteering to serve our country and help promote our freedom around the world," Bardwell said.
"I tried to set this up like an athletic signing event, where staff, students, and parents can come take pictures and show support to our graduates who are signed up to go into the military.”