Rockford Public Library kicks off Summer Reading 2022

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the school year comes to a close the Rockford Public Library (RPL) announced their Summer Reading Challenge for the upcoming summer months. The Library is challenging everyone to read 500 minutes each month for June, July, and August, track their progress, and win prizes!
“Research shows that summer reading programs like RPL’s Summer Reading Challenge 2022 can help children minimize and even overcome the lapse in literary progress that regularly occurs during breaks from school being in session,” explains RPL Youth Services Librarian, Amy Pfeifer. “Because this year, kids in Rockford have worked to make up for so much lost time due to the pandemic, we believe it is more important than ever that they participate in this fun and engaging reading program.
The 2022 Summer Reading Challenge kicks off on June 4, RPL will host a Summer Reading Challenge Kick-off Party at Riverfront Museum Park from 10AM to 1PM in the parking lot of the Riverfront Museum Park at 711 N. Main Street in Rockford.
RPL’s Mobile Library will be onsite along with the Discovery Center’s Mobile Maker Space providing unique, interactive programming, designed to energize youth and families. Refreshments will be available through the Anjan Food Truck.
The first 800 kids to register will receive a limited edition “Travel Through Time” SRC 2022 t-shirt. Check www.rockfordpubliclibrary.org for more details on the classes and events planned in conjunction with Summer Reading Challenge 2022.
The Summer Reading Challenge will run from June 4, 2022 through August 20, 2022 for more information check out the RPL website or their app.