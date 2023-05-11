Rockford Public Library coming together as construction continues

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The new Rockford Public Library is taking shape in downtown Rockford. Construction crews have run into issues with inflation, but are working through that to get the library ready to open by the end of this year or early next year. The frame of the building is up, with lots of glass windows showcasing views of downtown. The terraces on the backside of the building overlook the river, with landscaping planned to beautify the area. Workers are laying bricks along the side of the building as well. The library will be a state-of-the-art facility and a place to bring people together along the Rock River.
"It's the only spot on the river that the public has access to that they're not being asked to spend any money to be at," said Bridget Finn, the Rockford Public Library's marketing director. "It is really beautifully-designed to be enjoyed. We have so many things to offer. Verandas, media spaces, craft spaces, maker labs, a private reading room with a beautiful fireplace. It's really going to be incredible."
The new library will also offer great views of the river and downtown Rockford, allowing people to enjoy a book while also connecting more with the city.
"It's really going to be just a community space where anyone who lives here can come in and make living in Rockford better," Finn said.
The facility is located on the grounds of the old library at the corner of Wyman and Mulberry downtown. ComEd agreed to pay for the library after it was determined that chemicals in the soil couldn't be removed while keeping in tact the integrity of the original building. ComEd bought the company that operated a gas manufacturing plant on the land prior to the library being there.