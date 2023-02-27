Rockford program helping at-risk young people get jobs up for renewal

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Workforce Development Initiative is up for renewal, as it goes before the planning and development committee Monday night. If approved, it will go to a final vote next week. The program started last year as a partnership between the City of Rockford and LT Construction, a local Black-owned construction business. The program was funded by money from the American Rescue Plan.
The initiative aims to give more opportunities in construction trades for at-risk and underserved communities. Last year, five mentees were hired by local Union contractors by the end of the season after they graduated from the training program.
This year, they'll aim to have six interns work on-the-job with LT Construction to gain experience fixing sidewalks around Rockford. The goal is to fix 40,000 square feet of sidewalks in various parts of the city. The total cost of the agreement with LT Construction is for the not-to-exceed amount of $480,000. That covers all the materials, equipment, supplies, and incidentals incurred as part of this initiative.