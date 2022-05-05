 Skip to main content
Rockford pool temporarily closed due to contamination

By Alexxis Kerry

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A popular local pool is forced to temporarily close Thursday.

The YMCA of Rock River Valley says a pool at the SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA will be closed through early next week at the earliest.

They say the north pool, with warm water, needs to be drained, cleaned, and refilled due to contamination.

No swim lessons will be held on Saturday, and the YMCA will provide an update about lessons on Monday. There will also be no aqua fitness classes on Thursday, Friday, or Monday.

Those with private lessons will be contacted directly for make-up times.

The YMCA says the pools at the Northeast Family YMCA, located on Orth Rd., are still open. They will update members with updates on when the pool will be reopened.

