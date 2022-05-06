Rockford Police swear in 10 new officers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — New officers officially joined the ranks of the Rockford Police Department Friday.
Ten new officers were sworn in to the Rockford Police Department in a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Hall Friday.
Several of the new officers came from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. Some also serving in the Illinois National Guard.
In addition to the new additions to the department, several officers saw promotions Friday.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara congratulated the new officers, saying he hopes to send a strong message to the community.
"You have an amazing leadership team at the Police Department, you have the best officers in the state, you have the city council and the administration that supports you," McNamara says. "Even more than that, we have a community that supports our Police Department."
The ceremony comes as Rockford saw another murder on Wednesday, the eighth of the year and fourth in ten days.