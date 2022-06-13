Rockford police stop 16-year-old with invalid drivers license, gun

ROCKFORD -- On Friday, June 10 around 8:00 p.m., Rockford Police officers conducted a traffic stop procedure on a vehicle with four juvenile male occupants in the 1200 block of Holland Street.
The driver, a 16-year-old male, did not have a valid driver's license and was cited.
During the stop, officers recovered a loaded gun from inside the vehicle.
After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charge:
Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon