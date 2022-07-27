Rockford Police searching for woman involved in hit and run last year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman involved in a fatal hit and run crash in September of last year.
Maria Juana Diaz-Vazquez is still at large as of Wednesday afternoon.
On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the intersection of Rose Avenue and Montague Road for reports of a crash.
Officers observed a motorcycle on its side and two individuals lying in the roadway.
Officers also observed a heavily damaged car, unoccupied, in the same intersection.
Both motorcycle occupants were transported to a local hospital, where the driver, Michael Sowls, succumbed to his injuries.
Witnesses advised that the female driver and male passenger of the offending vehicle left the scene on foot.
Diaz-Vasquez has been charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death as well as failture to remain at the scene of an accident involving personal injury.
If you have any information regarding any of these incidents or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).