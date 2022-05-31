Rockford Police respond to shooting on Auburn St.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Police are responding to a shooting near a busy Rockford intersection Tuesday afternoon.
Rockford Police has confirmed to 13 News that a shooting has occurred on Auburn St. near Kilburn Ave.
Authorities have taped off a large area with numerous evidence markers on the ground.
This is the second shooting in the city on Tuesday, with the first near Grant Ave. and Salem St. just after 11:30 a.m.
This is a breaking news story. 13 News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.