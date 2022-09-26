Rockford Police officer identified following weekend shooting of teenager

The Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley and the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task force have provided the following details and updates on the officer-involved shooting that happened on September 24:
Around 7:47 p.m., Rockford Police Department Officers were called to 4406 St. Anne's Way for a domestic disturbance.
The 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that a physical confrontation had occurred between a juvenile and his mother, Jennifer Saunders.
The caller also reported that the juvenile had left by stealing his grandmother's car from the house and taking the phones from his mother and grandmother.
The juvenile crashed his grandmother's car in the area of Alpine and Spring Creek, crashing into four cars before running away.
Rockford Police officers spoke to Ms. Saunders when they arrived to the residence.
Ms. Saunders stated that she and her son fought, which ended up with her son dragging her by the arm across the floor.
While speaking to Ms. Saunders, Rockford Police Officers Ditzler and Austin heard the sound of glass shattering in the basement.
Officers Ditzler and Austin went down to the basement and found the juvenile there.
The juvenile was holding two knives in a threatening way.
Officers Ditzler and Austin maintained a safe distance from the juvenile and instructed him to drop the knives.
The juvenile refused to obey the Officer's requests and made his way to another room to go up the basement stairs towards his mother.
Ms. Saunders started to run back up the stairs once she saw her son holding the knives.
Officer Austin fired one round that hit the juvenile in the back.
Simultaneously, Officer Ditzler simultaneously fired his taser and also hit the juvenile.
The juvenile was immediately given first aid and transported to the Swedish American Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
After this officer-involved shooting, the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force arrived on scene and took over the investigation,
At this time, video evidence will not be released.
This information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation. The State's Attorney will reserve all final judgement until the investigation is complete.
The original report can be read below.
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police announced Saturday evening that the department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on St. Anne's Way.
A 17-year-old was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.
Rockford Police Deputy Chief Robert Reffett says the department was first called around 7:47 p.m. for a domestic call.
A 17-year-old boy drove away from the house after the original call, and allegedly caused an accident on Spring Creek and Alpine.
When police got on scene, they say they heard a crash in the basement. They went downstairs to investigate with the family where the found the 17-year-old holding two knives.
Police say the boy came towards the officers when one officer shot his gun and the other officer fired his taser.
Both officers are on administrative leave.
All future information will come from the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force.
