Rockford police officer charged with two counts of battery for May 2022 incident

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — On January 18, City of Rockford Police Officer Frank Fabiani, was charged with two counts of the misdemeanor offense of Battery relating to a May 14, 2022 incident.
On May 14, 2022, Frank Fabiani was working as a police officer for the Rockford Police Department.
Fabiani was responding to a call for police service, during which time he was helping with the arrest of Alize Jones.
After Jones was put in handcuffs, Fabiani pushed Jones' head through a glass window, causing the window to break.
As a result of the push, Jones injured his head and shoulder.
Battery is a Class A Misdemeanor and if convicted, is punishable up to one year in jail; two years probation; and a maximum fine of $2,500.
The charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
The Illinois State Police is investigating.
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd put out a statement via Twitter:
— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 19, 2023