Rockford Police: 'Multiple' people hurt after shooting at Sinnissippi Park

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department says "multiple" people are hurt after a shooting at a popular park.
Rockford Police tweeted just after 6 a.m. Saturday that officers are investigating a shooting at Sinnissippi Park.
13 News has learned from officers at the scene that there was a large gathering after hours when shots were fired. There are dozens of evidence markers on the ground across a large area in the park.
Rockford Police says there are multiple victims from the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing at the park as of 10 a.m.
The Rockford Park District says Sinnissippi Park and Golf Course will be closed Saturday due to the active police investigation.
RPD asks the public to avoid the area as authorities continue to investigate.
