Rockford Police making progress in hiring women officers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford is part of a national initiative to get women to make up 30 percent of its police force by 2030. The department is seeing early gains.
"We had joined that initiative just a little over a year ago," said Rockford Police Department recruiter Katy Statler. "We started at 11 percent. Now we're at 15 percent female staff. So that's awesome."
Women make up just 12 percent of police officers nationally, and just three percent of police leadership. Rockford is ahead of the curve in that regard.
"Obviously, we broke ground with our first female chief that we have with Chief [Carla] Redd," Statler said. "Then we have our 2nd female in the history of Rockford on our SWAT team. We're getting there. We're getting up with the times. The Rockford Police Department is moving forward."
According to the 30x30 initiative, research suggests women use less excessive force and are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits than men. That's something future officers point to when describing how they can make a difference in policing.
"Female officers are less likely to use their weapon in calls," said Ash Boulay, a Rockford University criminal justice major. "They're more likely to go for de-escalation techniques and use them successfully."
Rylee Klema is also a Rockford University criminal justice major. She plays softball for the Regents, and wants people to know that women can make great police officers.
"This doesn't have to be a male-dominant career field," Klema said via Zoom from her team's spring break softball trip to Florida. "Females are wanted everywhere. We can do it."
Katy Statler heads up recruiting for Rockford police. She wants the best officers joining the department, and wants to encourage young women to put aside any reservations they might have about law enforcement as a career.
"Size isn't everything," she said. "It's the power of communication. It's mind over matter. And we train you."
Statler even has a decked out Rockford Police Recruiting vehicle. She hops in as she looks to help Rockford reach its goal of having 30 percent female officers by 2030.