Rockford Police looking for suspect in gas station armed robbery

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are asking for the public's help in searching for the suspect in an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.
Police say officers were called to the Mobil Gas Station in the 300 block of N. Alpine Rd. just before 5 a.m. Wednesday for an alarm.
Authorities say the man showed a handgun to the cashier, asked for cash from the register, and ran once the clerk gave him the money.
The man is described as black, in his 20's, with a thin build, wearing a puffy black coat with a gray hoodie and jeans.
Rockford Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call them at (815) 966-2900 or anonymously by texting "RPDTIP" to 847411 or by calling the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.