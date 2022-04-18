Rockford Police looking for sexual assault suspect

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man from Chicago who was allegedly committed sexual assault on a person under the age of 13.
Antoine Jones, 40, is still missing at this time and has a warrant out for his arrest.
Detectives from the Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit did a follow-up investigation into the incident that occurred last month in the 200 block of South Prospect Street in Rockford.
If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).