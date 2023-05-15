Rockford Police investigating after two men were shot overnight

ROCKFORD — Police are investigating a shooting near the 200 Block of 7th St.
Shooting investigation in the 200 block of 7th Street. An adult male sustained life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area while we investigate.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 15, 2023
According to a tweet from RPD just after midnight, a man sustained life-threatening injuries.
Around 11:20 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to JJ's Bar & Slots, located at 215 7th Street) for a report of a shooting victim.
Once officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
While officers were on the scene, they were informed of a walk-in shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.
He told officers that he was hit near 7th Street and 2nd Avenue, but was otherwise uncooperative.
This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.