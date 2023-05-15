 Skip to main content
Rockford Police investigating after two men were shot overnight

ROCKFORD — Police are investigating a shooting near the 200 Block of 7th St.  

According to a tweet from RPD just after midnight, a man sustained life-threatening injuries. 

Around 11:20 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to JJ's Bar & Slots, located at 215 7th Street) for a report of a shooting victim.

Once officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

While officers were on the scene, they were informed of a walk-in shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm. 

He told officers that he was hit near 7th Street and 2nd Avenue, but was otherwise uncooperative.

This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.

 

