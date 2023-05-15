Rockford Police investigating after man was shot overnight

ROCKFORD — Police are investigating a shooting near the 200 Block of 7th St.
Shooting investigation in the 200 block of 7th Street. An adult male sustained life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area while we investigate.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 15, 2023
According to a tweet from RPD just after midnight, a man sustained life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.