Rockford Police investigating after man was shot overnight

ROCKFORD — Police are investigating a shooting near the 200 Block of 7th St.  

According to a tweet from RPD just after midnight, a man sustained life-threatening injuries. 

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.

 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

