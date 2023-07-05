Rockford police investigating after juvenile was shot overnight

ROCKFORD -- Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in Rockford overnight.
It happened near the 400 Block of Henrietta Ave.
A juvenile female was shot and her condition is confirmed to be stable, according to a tweet from R-P-D just after 2:30 a.m.
RPD is currently investigating a— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 5, 2023
This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.