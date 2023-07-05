 Skip to main content
Rockford police investigating after juvenile was shot overnight

ROCKFORD -- Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in Rockford overnight. 

It happened near the 400 Block of Henrietta Ave. 

A juvenile female was shot and her condition is confirmed to be stable, according to a tweet from R-P-D just after 2:30 a.m.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.

 

