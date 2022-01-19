Rockford Police hiring experienced officers with lateral transfer program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department kicked off a campaign to hire experienced officers to join its force.
The lateral transfer program seeks experienced officers who want to serve the Rockford community.
Interested candidates can contact officer Katy Statler at 779-500-6628 or recruiter@rockfordil.gov with any questions.
According to the job posting, officers can make up to $86,000.
CLICK HERE to apply as a lateral transfer. Entry level candidates can fill out a job interest card by clicking HERE.
The department is using social media in hopes to reach interested candidates.