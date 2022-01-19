 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford Police hiring experienced officers with lateral transfer program

  • 0
Rockford-Police (RPD)
By Audrey Moon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department kicked off a campaign to hire experienced officers to join its force.

The lateral transfer program seeks experienced officers who want to serve the Rockford community.

Interested candidates can contact officer Katy Statler at 779-500-6628 or recruiter@rockfordil.gov with any questions.

According to the job posting, officers can make up to $86,000.

CLICK HERE to apply as a lateral transfer. Entry level candidates can fill out a job interest card by clicking HERE.

The department is using social media in hopes to reach interested candidates.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com.

Content Manager/Executive Producer

Breane Lyga joined 13 WREX as an evening news producer in December 2015. She was the assignment editor from 2017 to 2019, before becoming content manager and executive producer. Tips? Email blyga@wrex.com.

Recommended for you