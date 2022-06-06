Rockford Police find stolen handgun, various drugs during traffic stop

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Sunday, June 5, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Rockford Police officers performed a traffic stop in the area of Broadway and 14th Street.
During the stop, officers located a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.
The loaded handgun was reported stolen out of Huron, Michigan.
Officers also found crack cocaine and ecstasy during their search of the vehicle.
After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Nate Williams, 29, Rockford
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)
Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Various Traffic Offenses