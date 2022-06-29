 Skip to main content
Rockford Police Department ask for public assistance in locating missing woman

Sharry Crenshaw

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On June 28, the Rockford Police Department was notified by the family of a missing woman, Sharry Crenshaw.

Officers were told that Sharry was last seen driving away from her residence, in the 900 block of Montague, on the Monday evening.

Around 4:50 p.m. on June 28, the vehicle, a gold-colored Plymouth minivan, was found abandoned in the 1400 block of Michigan Avenue. 

Sharry is described as a white, 68-year-old female, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

The investigation is ongoing and further details will be provided when they are available.

