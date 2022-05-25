Rockford Police ask for public's help in looking for driver in Monday crash

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a suspect on multiple charges.
Rockford Police are looking for 24-year-old Elisha Ford, of Rockford, on multiple charges stemming from a crash Monday morning.
Authorities say Ford drove his car into oncoming traffic and crashed into a fence near the intersection of Mulford Rd. and Guilford Rd, just before 8 a.m. Monday.
As officers got to the scene, they found Ford passed out in the driver's seat with a handgun with an extended magazine.
Officers got the passenger of the vehicle out of the car and secured the handgun.
As the gun was being secured, RPD says Ford woke up and did not comply with officers. He then sped off, hitting the passenger and narrowly missing at least one of the responding officers.
The passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was released without charges.
Ford is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Resisting Arrest, and has an outstanding warrant.
Rockford Police say Ford is not in police custody. If you have any information on where Ford is, contact RPD at (815) 966-2900 or, anonymously, by texting "RPDTIP" to 847411 or calling the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.