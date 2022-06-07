Rockford Park District's Free Summer Concert series starts tonight

ROCKFORD -- Rockford Park District's 2022 Free Summer Concert series starts tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the Sinnissippi Park Music Shell (1401 North Second Street) and Levings Park (1420 South Pierpont Avenue.)
“This is a summer tradition for music lovers of all ages. The Sounds of Summer series is designed to meet the diverse entertainment interests of our community by providing a variety of music genres and entertainment performances in beautiful park settings,” said David Spencer, Rockford Park District Operations Director.
Music in the Park concerts will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 7 through August 4 at 7:00 p.m.
Most concerts are free, but three prime concerts take place June 16 (American English, Beatles Tribute), June 21 (Blooze Brothers) and August 4 (Steely Dane) and cost $5 each. Rockford Park District recommends that tickets be purchased in advance online.
If you prefer the VIP treatment, reserved area seating, parking, and wait staff are included with the purchase of a $20 ticket per person per concert.
VIP tickets will be $25 per person for Prime Concerts. Rockford Park District asks that VIP tickets be purchased ahead of time online.
The Rockford Park District also has the program guide and full schedule available online.