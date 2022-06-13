Rockford Park District offers multiple activities to stay cool

ROCKFORD -- To beat the heat, the Rockford Park District is offering numerous activities around the area:
- Public swimming lessons are held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. daily at Sand Park Pool in Loves Park
- Wakeboarding is held at West Rock Wake Park at Levings Park in Rockford by reservation Tuesdays through Sundays
- Automatic spray pads can be activated for free from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. daily with the push of a button in 14 different park locations
- Public ice skating and hockey sessions are held at Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park
- Sapora Playworld, a 3-level indoor soft play structure for ages 5 to 12 and a Tiny Tots play space for ages 4 and younger are both located inside Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park
- UW Health Sports Factory in downtown Rockford is open for drop-in recreational activities like basketball or pickleball from 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.