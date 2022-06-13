 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rockford Park District offers multiple activities to stay cool

Rockford Park District swim lessons

©Rockford Park District - Photo by Jesse Fox

ROCKFORD -- To beat the heat, the Rockford Park District is offering numerous activities around the area:

  • Public swimming lessons are held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. daily at Sand Park Pool in Loves Park

  • Wakeboarding is held at West Rock Wake Park at Levings Park in Rockford by reservation Tuesdays through Sundays

  • Automatic spray pads can be activated for free from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. daily with the push of a button in 14 different park locations

  • Public ice skating and hockey sessions are held at Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park

  • Sapora Playworld, a 3-level indoor soft play structure for ages 5 to 12 and a Tiny Tots play space for ages 4 and younger are both located inside Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park

  • UW Health Sports Factory in downtown Rockford is open for drop-in recreational activities like basketball or pickleball from 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

