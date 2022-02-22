 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle expected.
Addtional ice accumulation of a glaze to locally one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely due to icy
roads, including along portions of area interstates. Bridges and
overpasses as well as less travel roads, and untreated roads,
sidewalks, and parking lots are most vulnerable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As temperatures to continue to drop this
evening, any non frozen moisture on roads may freeze into black
ice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Rockford Park District names new Commissioner

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District has a new Commissioner.

Dr. Rudy Valdez will be sworn-in as the new Commissioner of the Rockford Park District at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday night.

Dr. Valdez will succeed Ian Linnabary, who resigned in January after nearly a decade in the role.

RPD says five candidates were interviewed in a special meeting last week.

The Board says they made their decision based on the candidates' community service, previous volunteer contributions to the Park District, board experience and ability to meet the time requirements of the office.

Dr. Valdez will run for the seat of Park Commissioner in the April 2023 election.