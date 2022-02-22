Rockford Park District names new Commissioner

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District has a new Commissioner.
Dr. Rudy Valdez will be sworn-in as the new Commissioner of the Rockford Park District at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday night.
Dr. Valdez will succeed Ian Linnabary, who resigned in January after nearly a decade in the role.
RPD says five candidates were interviewed in a special meeting last week.
The Board says they made their decision based on the candidates' community service, previous volunteer contributions to the Park District, board experience and ability to meet the time requirements of the office.
Dr. Valdez will run for the seat of Park Commissioner in the April 2023 election.