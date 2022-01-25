Rockford Park District Board approves new projects

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District Board announced new plans for more than ten million dollars in projects bringing new opportunities to your kids.
Lockwood Equestrian Center:
First, the board announced plans for a multi-million dollar indoor equestrian facility.
The board green lit a funding plan which includes a goal of securing one point five million dollars in grants from the Winnebago County Mental Health Board.
If the District gets the grant and secures all the funding sources, a ground breaking for the project could begin as soon as this fall.
"We married the need for the indoor riding arena with the needs for our kids and came up with the really incredible project called the indoor equine center where we're going to be partnering with certain groups like Rosecrance, KP Counseling and other and bringing our traditional horse experience with their clinical interventions," Executive Director, Jay Sandine Said.
However, this is more than a new place for kids to learn about animals and ride horses, experts say it also plays a big role in helping kids with certain types of trauma.
"An animal, such as a horse, but also the other people they will be interfacing with will impact their lives, for them to be really the kids they want to be or even give them an opportunity or an insight on who they really are," Rockford Regional Health's Becky Kendall said.
The renovation will include several partnerships with counseling and addiction services like Rosecrance and K-P Counseling.
Summer Youth Program:
Also getting the green light was a summer camp program which looks to cut down on youth violence.
The Park District finalized an agreement with the City of Rockford for an eight week summer program starting this year.
The city agreed to give thirty thousand dollars to the park district to staff the camp, pair kids with mentors and other support services.
The city hopes to secure federal funding in the future to make this program year round.
Riverview Ice House:
The Park District also finalized funding to give the Riverview Ice House a brand new look.
In addition to a two point five million dollar grant, the Park District will sell up to six million dollars in bonds for the project.
The Ice House was on the chopping block before community support and donations came in to save it and bring renovations to it.
The Ice House will shut down in March with renovations starting later that month.