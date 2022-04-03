Rockford native Emily Bear wins first Grammy Award

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford native has turned a viral social media sensation into her first Grammy Award.
Emily Bear won her first Grammy Award Sunday, along with Abigail Barlow, for Best Musical Theater Album for "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical."
The duo says the project began a year ago and was inspired by the first season of Netflix's "Bridgerton," going through the show's plot as if it were a musical.
Bear, 20, was born in Rockford, graduating from Guilford High School in 2017. She has released numerous albums, scored major films with Warner Brothers, and has performed at internationally-renowned settings, such as the Lincoln Center, the Hollywood Bowl, and Carnegie Hall.
Bear and Barlow received their awards Sunday afternoon from Levar Burton at the Grammys Premiere Ceremony Sunday in Las Vegas.