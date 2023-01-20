Rockford native, Auburn Grad Fred VanVleet brings students to game

ROCKFORD (WREX) — "It means a lot its mind blowing at some of the things he's doing," Auburn Mentor Hosea Harris says.
"The community appreciates it, his foundation is still doing great things, this trip is part of his foundation."
Just Fred being Fred, born and raised in the 815, Fred VanVleet has always been about giving back and he proved that once again by welcoming twenty Auburn students, athletes and staff up to Milwaukee to see him play against the bucks.
Giving them a first hand look at how hard work pays off.
"It's a great opportunity to watch some people where I want to be when I grow up go watch how they play the game and all the work that goes into it," Senior Brennan Horton-Lee said.
"It's really a good experience for our guys i remember watching Fred when I was little and its a blessing to see him grow and be in the NBA now," Junior Rakim Cheney said.
Fred's nephew and Auburn freshman basketball player Amir Danforth has big shoes to fill knowing he now has to play on the same court as his Uncle.
"Just watching all my Uncles grow up and play here, especially Fred, watching him grow up and play here and now that i'm playing on the court its amazing," Danforth said.
"I'm glad I get to experience that."
While Amir has seen Fred and his uncles play on the court, Harris says this was a first for many.
"I think there are a couple freshman that have never been to a game yet this year and they are pumped," he said.
"They've been in my office three times today asking me questions about the game and what its going to be like so they're super excited and I'm glad we can do this for them.
Despite a 130 to 122 loss to the bucks, VanVleet dazzled with a 39 point, 9 rebound and 7 assist performance, playing in 37 of the games 48 minutes.
After the game, still in uniform, Fred made one more visit before heading out of Milwaukee.
He spent about 15 minutes talking with family and taking selfies with the group of auburn students.
VanVleet says that tight knit relationship means a lot to him.
"Rockford is what made me," VanVleet said.
"I never want to forget where I came from and am definitely a proud Rockford Auburn alum."
"I still have a great relationship with Coach Ott so to be able to bring some kids here to see an NBA game, to see me play, just get to see them guys is always a blessing and its something ill always love and care about," VanVleet said.
While Fred continues to prove that working hard at your craft will get you to a high level, Harris believes Fred is only getting started.
"I don't think we've seen the last of what they're gonna do in the community of Rockford," he said.
"I think its only going to get bigger and better each year."
With that performance against the bucks, Fred became the first in NBA history to reach 33 plus points, five plus rebounds, seven plus assists, five made threes and one turnover or less in consecutive games.