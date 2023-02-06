Rockford murder suspect William Jones scheduled for Monday court hearing in Alabama

UPDATE: William Jones is scheduled for a court hearing at 9:00 a.m. on February 6 in Madison County, Alabama under Judge Ruth Ann Hall.

13 WREX will provide updates as they become available.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police have just released new details about the arrest of William Jones, the man charged in the murder of Peggy Anderson last month.

In a news release Saturday, Rockford Police say they received an anonymous tip on the whereabouts of Jones, and alerted the North Alabama Violent Crime Task Force in Huntsville, Ala.

Law enforcement took Jones into custody Friday night and took him into the Madison County Jail.

Jones is charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery from the shooting death of Peggy Anderson and Pinnon Meats in Rockford on Jan. 12.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says she is thankful for the Alabama law enforcement agencies that took Jones into custody.

“I am thrilled with the partnerships that exist with law enforcement across the country. The collaborative efforts show the overall commitment to public safety, regardless of location,” Redd says. “Once again, I can't say thank you enough to the entire Rockford community for working with us, and to the three donors for the generous reward incentive they provided.”

The North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force was assisted in Jones' arrest by the Madison and Limestone Counties Sheriff's Offices and the Huntsville Police Dept.

This is an update to a developing story. The original article, published at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, is posted below.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say the man accused and charged with murdering Peggy Anderson at Pinnon Meats in January, has been arrested in Huntsville, Alabama.

According to police, Anderson was shot by Jones during an armed robbery.

This week, local businesses came together to offer a reward for Jones' arrest.

Police are expected to release more information on Saturday.

This is a developing story, stay with 13 WREX for updates.