Rockford Mayor endorses plans to bring millions of dollars back to the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara shared details on plans for millions of dollars coming back to the Stateline in an update Friday.
McNamara pledged full support behind a new bill in Springfield that would increase the amount of state income tax that would be paid back to the city.
Currently, six percent of state's total income tax is returned to the city based on population. The bill would increase that proportion to eight percent, an estimated $5 million dollars.
"It's absolutely critical," McNamara says. "It's our money, it's all of your money in our community, that we get these dollars back here because that helps us do things in our community."
The bill has been introduced to the state House and Senate, but has not received any votes from either house.
Mayor McNamara also announced that more properties are available to buy in Winnebago County.
The new parcels of land are a part of the Region 1 Trustee Program, which helps pair buyers with vacant lots in the county.
The program has helped sell 475 properties, reducing blight, and bringing $675,000 in tax revenue back to county residents.
"They're not just being sold, but they're now having property taxes paid on these properties where it's been years and years since many of these properties have been productive in the form of paying taxes," McNamara said.
The new properties up for sale will be available until 3 p.m. Tuesday, February 15.