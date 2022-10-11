 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford man shot in face after gunfire went through car windshield

  • Updated
  • 0
West St. Shooting Scene.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On October 9 around 6:20 p.m., Rockford Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 1100 block of West Street.

Rockford Police tweeted just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday that officers were investigating.

https://www.wrex.com/news/numerous-shots-to-rockford-houses-car-leave-woman-injured-by-shoulder-gunshot-wound/article_cce0e83a-4988-11ed-bfa1-f7edc8fb47a2.html

Once officers arrived on scene, they met with a 22-year-old man who told them that as he drove away from his home, he was shot multiple times.

One of the rounds went through the windshield of the car.

The man was struck in the face and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you