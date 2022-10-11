Rockford man shot in face after gunfire went through car windshield

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On October 9 around 6:20 p.m., Rockford Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 1100 block of West Street.
Rockford Police tweeted just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday that officers were investigating.
Once officers arrived on scene, they met with a 22-year-old man who told them that as he drove away from his home, he was shot multiple times.
One of the rounds went through the windshield of the car.
The man was struck in the face and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.