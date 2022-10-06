Rockford man shot and killed Wednesday night identified

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The man shot and killed in Rockford Wednesday night has just been identified.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says Cleonta Day, 31 of Rockford, was shot in his car in the 600 block of 12th St. in Rockford at around 6:40 p.m.
Rockford Police say, after he was shot, Day drove his car towards Keith Creek. Authorities say he jumped out of the car before it crashed into the creek.
Day then walked towards a house on 11th St. where officers later found him lying in the road near the intersection with 6th Ave.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 7:30 p.m., according to the Coroner's Office.
Preliminary findings from an autopsy performed Thursday show Day died from a gunshot wound.
Rockford Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. If you have any information about this or any other incident, you are asked to call RPD at (815) 966-2900 or anonymously through the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.