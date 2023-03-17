Rockford man sentenced to ten years in federal prison for bank robberies

ROCKFORD — A federal judge has sentenced 29-year-old Demontrion Deshan Phillips of Rockford after two bank robberies that took place in Rockford and Belvidere.
Phillips was convicted after robbing $5,930 in a robbery of Midland States Bank on Alpine Road in Rockford on April 7th, 2021 and then $4,408 from a different branch location on State Street in Belvidere.
The two robberies took place while Phillips was already on court-supervised release following a prior federal conviction for robbing two more Rockford banks in 2017.
An extra 24-month sentence was given to Phillips as a result of the robberies occurring during court-supervised release.