 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford man found in the process of cutting catalytic converter

  • Updated
  • 0
Catalytic Converter

ROCKFORD -- This morning around 4:30 a.m., Rockford police officers responded to the 2300 block of 20th Street regarding an in-progress theft of a catalytic converter.

Once officers arrived to the location, the subject was located and identified as 40-year-old Rockford resident Christopher Gowin. 

Officers also located a truck at the scene with a partially-cut catalytic converter.

After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's office issued the following charges:

  • Burglary from a Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of Burglary Tools
  • Criminal Damage to Property
  • Outstanding Warrant

Tags

Recommended for you