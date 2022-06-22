Rockford man found in the process of cutting catalytic converter

ROCKFORD -- This morning around 4:30 a.m., Rockford police officers responded to the 2300 block of 20th Street regarding an in-progress theft of a catalytic converter.
Once officers arrived to the location, the subject was located and identified as 40-year-old Rockford resident Christopher Gowin.
Officers also located a truck at the scene with a partially-cut catalytic converter.
After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's office issued the following charges:
- Burglary from a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Burglary Tools
- Criminal Damage to Property
- Outstanding Warrant