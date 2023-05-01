Rockford man charged with murder, victim dies after being shot

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford man has been arrested after a 50-year-old man died after suffering from a gunshot wound on Wedel Avenue late Sunday evening.
Rockford Police officers responded to reports of a shooting victim around 11:40 p.m. Sunday evening in a home on the 1700 block of Wedel Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to his side.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Unfortunately, the victim, a 50-year-old male, succumbed to his injuries sustained in the shooting last night. Further details will be provided when available. Please continue to check Twitter for updates.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 1, 2023
During the investigation, Rockford Police Officers identified the suspect as 49-year-old Rockford resident Lewis Brown Jr., who remained at the scene.
Officers were also able to find a loaded handgun on Brown.
Brown was arrested and taken to the County Jail.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charge:
Lewis Brown Jr., 49, Rockford
First Degree Murder