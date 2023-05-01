 Skip to main content
Rockford man charged with murder, victim dies after being shot

  • Updated
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford man has been arrested after a 50-year-old man died after suffering from a gunshot wound on Wedel Avenue late Sunday evening.

Rockford Police officers responded to reports of a shooting victim around 11:40 p.m. Sunday evening in a home on the 1700 block of Wedel Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to his side. 

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, Rockford Police Officers identified the suspect as 49-year-old Rockford resident Lewis Brown Jr., who remained at the scene.

Officers were also able to find a loaded handgun on Brown.

Brown was arrested and taken to the County Jail.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charge:

Lewis Brown Jr., 49, Rockford

First Degree Murder

 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

