Rockford man charged with multiple burglaries

By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — According to a release from Rockford Police, a man has been charged in a string of burglaries throughout the area.

For the past two weeks, Rockford Police Detectives and Winnebago County Detectives worked together to investigate multiple burglaries that appeared to be related and a suspect was developed.

The related burglaries were identified as: On January 22, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Rockford Police responded to Mr. J’s restaurant, 3701 Auburn Street, in reference to burglary to the business.

On January 27, 2022, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Rockford Police responded to Marathon Gas, 2975 N. Perryville Road, in reference to a burglary to business.

On January 29, 2022, at approximately 7:40 a.m., Rockford Police responded to Porch, 3065 N. Perryville, in reference to a burglary to the business.

On January 30, 2022, at approximately 2:10 a.m., Rockford Police responded to Zavius Jewelry, 2636 McFarland, in reference to a burglary to the business.

On January 30, 2022, at approximately 2:50 a.m., Rockford Police responded to Gruno’s Jewelry, 801 N. Perryville Road, in reference to a burglary to the business.

On January 30, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Rockford Police responded to Jewelry by Christopher, 6585 Lexus Drive, in reference to a burglary to business.

Today, February 3, 2022, officers executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Howard Avenue.

During a search of the residence, officers located suspected stolen property and a handgun.

The suspect, Michael Lockhart, was taken into custody and interviewed by Detectives.

