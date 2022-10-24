 Skip to main content
Rockford man arrested on burglary, resisting charges

K-9, drone assist with burglary arrest in Janesville
By Audrey Moon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — According to a release from Rockford Police, a man was arrested early Monday morning after reports of the man banging on a car outside a home in the 300 block of Ridgeview Avenue.

Officers found 27-year-old Tyler Laske leaving the detached garage at the home before running from the officers.

Police were able to take Laske into custody after a short chase.

Officers were also able to find stolen property in a yard next to the house.

Laske was taken to the Winnebago County Jail and was charged with burglary and resisting an officer. 

