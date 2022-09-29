Rockford man arrested after leading officers on chase through yards

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 39-year-old Rockford man was arrested last week after taking officers on a chase through multiple Rockford yards.
Rockford police stopped a motorcycle in the 2300 block of Auburn Street on Wednesday, September 21st.
The driver, Michael Hodges, took off on the motorcycle, drove through numerous yards and nearly hit a woman on the sidewalk before crashing into a pole.
Hodges was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the crash.
During the investigation, officers were able to find the following:
-Loaded handgun with laser sight
-Loaded handgun
-Loaded magazine containing 29 rounds
-Over 33 grams of cannabis
-Over $1,000 in United States Currency
-Over 1,196 grams of cocaine
-Over 198 grams of heroin
-Over 87 grams of mixed cocaine and heroin
Hodges was charged with numerous charges including:
-Armed Violence
-Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 counts)
-Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (2 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin
-Fleeing to Elude
-Various Traffic Offenses