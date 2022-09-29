 Skip to main content
Rockford man arrested after leading officers on chase through yards

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 39-year-old Rockford man was arrested last week after taking officers on a chase through multiple Rockford yards.

Rockford police stopped a motorcycle in the 2300 block of Auburn Street on Wednesday, September 21st.

The driver, Michael Hodges, took off on the motorcycle, drove through numerous yards and nearly hit a woman on the sidewalk before crashing into a pole.

Hodges was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the crash.

During the investigation, officers were able to find the following:

-Loaded handgun with laser sight

-Loaded handgun

-Loaded magazine containing 29 rounds

-Over 33 grams of cannabis

-Over $1,000 in United States Currency

-Over 1,196 grams of cocaine

-Over 198 grams of heroin

-Over 87 grams of mixed cocaine and heroin

Hodges was charged with numerous charges including:

-Armed Violence

-Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 counts)

-Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (2 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin

-Fleeing to Elude

-Various Traffic Offenses

