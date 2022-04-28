Rockford Lutheran School announces new head of school

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local school says they have hired a new leader.
The Board of Directors of Rockford Lutheran School announced Thursday that Dr. Alan Runge will be the new Head of School, beginning May 23.
RLS says Runge is coming to Rockford from St. Louis, where he was President and Superintendent of the Lutheran High School Association of St. Louis, serving more than 800 students.
"I am proud to become a part of one of the premier Lutheran schools in the nation and am looking forward to helping take Rockford Lutheran School to the next level," Runge says.
Runge has also served as the Head of School for the Hong Kong International School, serving nearly 3,000 students. He earned a Ph.D. in Education Administration from the University of Nebraska.
Amanda Martinez, President of the Board of Directors, says they are grateful have Runge joining their staff.
"Dr. Runge brings experience, enthusiasm, and strong Christian principles to his role," Martinez says. "We are excited to have the Runge family join the Crusader family."
The school says Runge will serve as the "head administrator," focusing on fundraising and community outreach strategies.