Rockford Lightning sweep weekend set against West Michigan

ROCKFORD — The ladies of the Rockford Lightning took the court this weekend looking to get their first win of the season.
The Lightning fell to the Midwest Sound in their first matchup of the season two weeks ago in overtime.
They welcomed the West Michigan Elite Stars to Rockford this weekend for two games.
On Saturday, Auburn grad Tierny Austin took over knocking down two three-pointers en-route to a 22 point performance.
Another Auburn grad Brianna Davis had 15 points while Harlem grad McKaela Schmelzer had 14 points leading the Lightning to a dominating 76-41 win.
The ladies picked things up right where they left on Saturday during a Sunday Matinee at Rockford University.
Although the Auburn grads took over on Saturday, it was the team's newcomer from Boylan who helped the Lightning dominate yet again.
Halle Stull was added to the roster on Sunday before the Lightning's second game of the weekend and didn't miss a beat.
Stull knocked down four three-pointers in this one, good enough for 20 points in her debut.
Tierny Austin was the teams leading scorer with 26.
Schmelzer had 25 as the Lightning trounce West Michigan by a final of 92-67.
The Lightning are now 2-1 on the 2023 season.
They now head to St. Louis on August 5th and West Michigan the following week before returning to Rockford University at 5:00 on August 19th when they play St. Louis at home.