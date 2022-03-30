Rockford lawmaker files legislation to bring Chicago Bears to Arlington Heights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford-area lawmaker is pushing for the Chicago Bears to leave Soldier Field.
State Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R), of Rockford, has filed two pieces of legislation regarding the Bears potential move to Arlington Heights.
The first bill was filed on Monday, House Resolution 0742, which urges the team to move to Arlington Park. The resolution says the team should move to Arlington Heights without requesting incentives from local or state government that would go toward stadium construction.
The resolution cites location of the would-be stadium being near a major highway/near O'Hare airport and there's already dedicated stop on the Metra commuter rail line.
The second piece of legislation was filed on Tuesday, House Resolution 0627, simply urges the team to reach an agreement to bring the Bears to the former Arlington Park property.
Both pieces of legislation have been reassigned to the Tourism Committee.
The Bears signed a purchase agreement for Arlington Park back in September.