Rockford issues travel, parking advisory ahead of weekend wrestling tournament

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Drivers may see an increase of traffic this weekend in the area.
The City of Rockford announced a travel and parking advisory from March 10-March 12.
The announcement comes ahead of the Illinois Kids Wrestling Foundation (IKWF) state tournament this weekend, which begins Thursday afternoon.
Here's what you need to know:
- Traffic will be heavy Thursday afternoon, March 10th and the morning of Friday, March 11th, 2022. Those doing normal business in downtown Rockford are advised to allow extra time to reach your destination.
- RACVB is collaborating with the City of Rockford and the BMO Harris Bank Center to help direct traffic and minimize delays for both commuters and visitors.
- All city lots and on-street parking will operate according to the posted time restrictions. Event traffic is encouraged to follow Jefferson St. (US Business Route 20 WB) to N. Main St. with plenty of parking at the Main Street North Parking Deck (Former Pioneer Parking Deck).
- Event parking fees are $5.00 for the day.
The wrestling event is one of a few the city is hosting this weekend. The city is also hosting the The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Volleyball Grand Prix and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III Men’s Basketball Championship.
The Rockford Area Visitors and Convention Bureau says the events is expected to bring in an estimated $2.8 million.