...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rockford International Airport outranks bigger hubs in cargo operations

  • Updated
By Nick Landi

ROCKFORD -- This month, Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) was named the 14th largest cargo airport for landed weight in the United States.

The ranking comes from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)'s 2021 All-Cargo Data for U.S. Airport list.

According to the FAA's findings, RFD handled more than 3.4 billion pounds of landed weight, 25% more than 2020. 

The amount of cargo processed through RFD exceeds that of much larger airports like Phoenix and Seattle.

“RFD continues to grow and set new records for cargo because of our amazing team, the relationships we’ve built over the years, and support from the Rockford region, our state and Federal elected officials, and the FAA,” said Mike Dunn, Executive Director of RFD.

“In 2021, the sheer increase in the number of cargo flights and the new international cargo operations on the airport campus landed us among the top 15 cargo airports in the country.”

RFD is home to the second-largest UPS hub in North America as well as 15 international airlines and freight companies.

“We are proud to be a catalyst for economic growth in the Rockford region by bringing in new business and ultimately more job opportunities for individuals and their families,” said Dunn.

