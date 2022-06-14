Rockford International Airport outranks bigger hubs in cargo operations

ROCKFORD -- This month, Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) was named the 14th largest cargo airport for landed weight in the United States.
The ranking comes from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)'s 2021 All-Cargo Data for U.S. Airport list.
According to the FAA's findings, RFD handled more than 3.4 billion pounds of landed weight, 25% more than 2020.
The amount of cargo processed through RFD exceeds that of much larger airports like Phoenix and Seattle.
“RFD continues to grow and set new records for cargo because of our amazing team, the relationships we’ve built over the years, and support from the Rockford region, our state and Federal elected officials, and the FAA,” said Mike Dunn, Executive Director of RFD.
“In 2021, the sheer increase in the number of cargo flights and the new international cargo operations on the airport campus landed us among the top 15 cargo airports in the country.”
RFD is home to the second-largest UPS hub in North America as well as 15 international airlines and freight companies.
“We are proud to be a catalyst for economic growth in the Rockford region by bringing in new business and ultimately more job opportunities for individuals and their families,” said Dunn.