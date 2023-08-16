Rockford IceHogs put out call to local artists to design hat

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs are teaming up with the Rockford Area Arts Council, looking for artists to design a hat for the team. It's part of the team's 'Local Artist Hat Series,' in which an artist's designed hat will be given away at a game. Three designs will be chosen for hat giveaways throughout the upcoming season.
Design submissions are due by Sept. 1. This initiative follows a national trend of sports teams working with local artists to design hats, showing support for different art communities around the country. The IceHogs wanted to support Rockford's art community and give them a platform to showcase their work.
Each artist who is selected will receive a $1,000 stipend from the IceHogs, as well as get 25 of their designed hats. They'll also get space on the concourse on the night of their giveaway to display their art and talk with fans.