Rockford IceHogs collect over four thousand stuffed animals at Teddy Bear Toss Night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs held their annual Teddy Bear Toss Night at the BMO Center on Saturday Night.
Fans came ready with trash bags full of stuffed animals to launch on to the ice after the IceHogs scored their first goal.
Fans didn't have to wait long however, as DJ Busdecker fed Michael Teply for a goal just five minutes into the game.
Fans began to throw all of their stuffed animals on to the ice that would go to several local non-profit charities, to support children in need this holiday season.
According to the IceHogs, 4,839 total stuffed animals were collected at the game on Saturday.
Despite the fun, the Iowa Wild defeated the IceHogs 3-2 in overtime.