 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford IceHogs collect over four thousand stuffed animals at Teddy Bear Toss Night

  • Updated
  • 0
Teddy Bear Toss

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs held their annual Teddy Bear Toss Night at the BMO Center on Saturday Night.

Fans came ready with trash bags full of stuffed animals to launch on to the ice after the IceHogs scored their first goal.

Fans didn't have to wait long however, as DJ Busdecker fed Michael Teply for a goal just five minutes into the game. 

Fans began to throw all of their stuffed animals on to the ice that would go to several local non-profit charities, to support children in need this holiday season.

According to the IceHogs, 4,839 total stuffed animals were collected at the game on Saturday.

Despite the fun, the Iowa Wild defeated the IceHogs 3-2 in overtime.  

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Producer

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

Recommended for you