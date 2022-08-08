 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Tuesday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 13.7 feet early
Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rockford hopes new community center shows the city's commitment to investing near Auburn Street

  • Updated
  • 0
Avon Street Community Center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 1111 North Avon Street has stood vacant for years, but several investors including the City of Rockford want to bring new life back to the building and the area around it right off of Auburn Street.

On Monday, the city's Planning and Development Committee green lit funding for a new community center at that property.

Details are still developing on all the organizations that would fill the building, and the full extent of programing that would happen there, but Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says it will play a pivotal role in creating a strong community.

"We know that community centers and social gathering spaces are really important for neighborhoods to build that sense of community and we believe this will have great benefits from the social aspect and the economic aspect," McNamara said.

McNamara added that this goes in line with the city's push to invest more in the Auburn Street Corridor, and hopes this is just the first project of many in that area.

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

