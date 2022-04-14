Rockford homeless receive foot treatments in Holy Thursday tradition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local organizations came together Thursday for a tradition recognizing the observance of Holy Thursday for Catholics.
OrthoIllinois and Carpenter's Place have teamed up for the fifth straight year to wash and provide treatment to the feet of the homeless on Holy Thursday.
Holy Thursday is a day of remembrance for Catholics, the day of the Last Supper in the Bible. Kay Larrick, Executive Director of Carpenter's Place, says it is important that the homeless population receives care for their feet.
"If people's feet are wet and they walk the many miles that our guests walk everyday and the friction between the shoes, the socks, and the wet feet causes terrible blisters and damage to their feet," Larrick says. "If they have dry foot powder that helps eliminate that."
Carpenter's Place is a non-profit organization that helps the homeless population in Rockford find a safe place to stay and eat a warm meal. Physicians at OrthoIllinois have volunteered every Holy Thursday to carry out one of the Bible's teachings of service to others.
Everyone who was treated at Thursday's event were given new socks, shoes, and foot powder. Guests at Carpenter's Place say they feel they have found a new sense of self.
"This is my first time I have ever been here, but I've heard of it," says Delores Rhamy. "But being homeless, it is nice to know that there's some place to go where there's people who care and show it."
Organizers say about 100 shoes were donated.