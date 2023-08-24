Rockford golf community remembers Mike Johnson

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford golf community lost one of it's greatest educators when Mike Johnson passed away last week after a battle with cancer.
Johnson was always known as a star in the Rockford golf scene, helping players of all ages better their skills on the course while encouraging them to have fun.
"The kids just loved him," retired Golf Services Manager Dave Claeyssens said. "I don't know how many, probably in the thousands, of kids that he taught here out here at Ingersoll and at Aldean, but they just loved him."
Coaching and playing golf was simply a part of who Mike was, alongside another legend and one of his longtime buddies, Lloyd McWilliams.
Claeyssens says the kids that learned from Mike are still area players, many of them quite skilled.
"It's fun to see the the kids that were in the programs back then and they're now playing in the in the Golf Classic and they're playing state, they've gotten college scholarships because of that," he said. "It's all due to Mike and Lloyd for that and all the work that they did."
Living in the Midwest means that golf shouldn't be a year-round activity, but Johnson helped make sure that the kids still got their practice time in, even when it was cold.
"Even when we didn't have things in the winter, Lloyd started a junior golf program indoors and Mike was right there with him helping grow that program and keeping all the kids involved throughout the season, throughout the year," Nancy Kauzlarich said.
While being a great educator, Johnson was also known to be a great competitor on the course as well.
"I remember I got lucky and shot a course record at the Belmar Country Club and Mike came in the next day saying "I heard you got the record," Claeyssens said. "I said yeah, shot 67, I was lucky."
Except that record didn't last long.
"He went out that day and shot 66."
Mike took that competitive spirit into his battle with cancer, fighting every minute.
Kauzlarich says his short game was always something she, and many of Mike's students, will remember the most.
"He always had this phrase like, just remember 100% of the putts that are short, don't go in and kids would sort of look at him like, what are you talking about? And then it would register. Oh, yeah, don't leave the ball short. So he sunk a lot of those great putts," she said.
Even in hospice care, Johnson made his way to the green at Sandy Hollow Golf Course to fulfill his final wish of sinking one final putt.
"It was a wonderful day that was set up with the Park District and Northern Illinois Hospice to see Mike out there with his family and friends putting again," Kauzlarich said. "It will be a lasting memory for me."
A visitation for Mike is set up for Monday, August 28 and 4:00 P.M. at Stateline Church in Rockford with a service to be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday at the same location.