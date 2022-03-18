Rockford gets ready for St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford is preparing for the Irish Marching Society's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday.
The parade will start at 3 p.m. on 7th St. and 4th Ave., moving north on 7th before turning left onto E. State St.
The parade route will follow E. State St. and turn right onto Madison St. The parade will end at the Prairie St. Brewhouse.
This year's parade was postponed after last Saturday's cold temperatures.
Download the 13 Weather Authority App today!
To prepare for the annual event, the City has issued a travel advisory for much of the downtown area.
City officials will begin closing streets at 1:30 p.m. and smaller streets that intersect the parade route will also be closed until the parade is finished.
Police will be providing traffic control on major roads near the route, such as 2nd, 3rd, 6th, and 7th Streets, to allow traffic to cross periodically.
The City also expects parking to be limited at the Riverview Ice House because of a hockey tournament hosted by the Rockford Park District.
Officials ask anyone planning to drive through the area to find different ways to get across town as well as to allow extra time to reach your destination.