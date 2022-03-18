 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford gets ready for St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
ST PATRICK’S DAY WEB PIC
By William Ingalls

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford is preparing for the Irish Marching Society's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday.

The parade will start at 3 p.m. on 7th St. and 4th Ave., moving north on 7th before turning left onto E. State St.

The parade route will follow E. State St. and turn right onto Madison St. The parade will end at the Prairie St. Brewhouse.

St.-Patricks-Day-Parade

This year's parade was postponed after last Saturday's cold temperatures.

Download the 13 Weather Authority App today!

To prepare for the annual event, the City has issued a travel advisory for much of the downtown area.

City officials will begin closing streets at 1:30 p.m. and smaller streets that intersect the parade route will also be closed until the parade is finished.

Police will be providing traffic control on major roads near the route, such as 2nd, 3rd, 6th, and 7th Streets, to allow traffic to cross periodically.

The City also expects parking to be limited at the Riverview Ice House because of a hockey tournament hosted by the Rockford Park District.

Officials ask anyone planning to drive through the area to find different ways to get across town as well as to allow extra time to reach your destination.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you